Capital Float Raises $50 Mn Funding From Lightrock India

Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform Capital Float on Tuesday announced that it has raised $50 million in equity funding led by Lightrock India. Current investors Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Creation Investments, and Dinesh Hinduja family office also participated in the round, in addition to new investors David Vélez of Nubank, Kunal Shah of CRED, and Amrish Rau of Pine Labs.

The funds raised will be used to strengthen and scale Capital Float’s BNPL platform and expand its partner ecosystem.

“We are now financing 2 million purchases every month across 14,000 pin codes while maintaining NPAs below 1.5 per cent. This positions us the market leader in BNPL in India today,” said Sashank Rishyasringa and Gaurav Hinduja, co-founders, Capital Float, in a joint statement. “More importantly, we see an exponential growth opportunity ahead from this point on. By solving for affordability as well as convenience, in a fully regulated format, we believe that our BNPL approach can responsibly expand access to credit to over 100 million customers who are starting to transact online. We are privileged to have the support of our investors in pursuing this vision, and are excited to work in partnership to build out a world-class digital financial institution for India.”

The company has witnessed rapid growth over the past year, with 2.5 million customers now using its product to finance over INR 2,000 crore of online purchases annually. Capital Float has partnered with leading platforms such as Amazon (powering Amazon Paylater), MakeMyTrip, Unacademy, and BoAt to help consumers finance purchases across e-commerce, D2C brands, travel, edtech, and healthcare. It also recently launched a strategic partnership with Razorpay to expand BNPL to over 100,000 merchants across the country.

“Capital Float has solved the unique triumvirate of customer experience, risk management, and merchant partnerships that lies at the heart of unlocking the BNPL opportunity in India. In addition to its strong technology platform, it has built a sophisticated underwriting and collections capability, along with an ethical lending playbook, that makes the model very compelling. We have also been consistently impressed with the tenacity and execution focus of the team through a full credit cycle. We are excited to work with the team to build a highly scalable, differentiated, and sustainable business that will positively impact the lives of millions of customers in India through digital credit and financial products,” added Saleem Asaria, partner, Lightrock India.

In addition to offering BNPL at checkout across its merchant partners, the company also operates Walnut, the personal finance app with over 12 million lifetime downloads, the company said.