Amaze Media Labs Expands With the Launch of The Pigskin Podcast Network and The Basketball Podcast Network

Amaze Media Labs is expanding its imprint in sports podcast networks with the launch of two new networks. The Pigskin Podcast Network and The Basketball Podcast Network will join The Hockey Podcast Network, providing over 130 podcasts.

The Pigskin Podcast Network

The launch of The Pigskin Podcast Network, which comes at the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, will consist of nearly 40 podcasts covering the NFL, College Football, Football Betting and Fantasy Football.

“This year, we saw explosive growth in The Hockey Podcast Network, and we are super excited to bring that same community-based foundation to other sports markets with the launch of The Basketball Podcast Network and The Pigskin Podcast Network,” says Dylan Keyzer, director of Amaze Media Labs sports podcast division. “We believe we can make a positive impact for fans and podcast listeners across North America and globally.”

The Basketball Podcast Network features over 25 podcasts. It is rounded out by shows which include The Solar Panel: A Phoenix Suns Podcast, The Spurscast the top San Antonio Spurs podcast and The Grizz Weekly Grind hosted by Pete Pranica.

“It has been a thrill to watch the growth and communities that surround our hockey shows, and we are ecstatic to replicate that with basketball and football. We can’t wait to interact with fans, fantasy players and bettors from all around the world.” Keyser says.

The Hockey Podcast Network, which Amaze Media Labs acquired in 2020, produces over 45 NHL-themed podcasts and 18 original hockey content-themed shows. The network is highlighted by podcasts such as Tales With TR: A Hockey Podcast hosted by former Montreal Canadien Terry Ryan as well as daily hockey betting podcast The Ice Guys.