Ever since the pandemic hit, there have been so many things to doubt and so much to be pessimistic about. First, we weren’t sure when we were going to get the vaccine, and still today, we’re not sure when we’re really going to be fully back to normal. But one thing is certain — there is only one way to react — stay positive. Your mental and physical may depend on it.

How I Stay Positive in this Covid-Bitten World

Mental health is vital – especially during a global pandemic. Even though it’s easier to find what’s negative, staying positive can help more than you’d expect. That’s why in this article, we’ll talk about a few of the ways I stay positive in this Covid-bitten world.

Looking for the good

Staying optimistic may be challenging in times like these, but it goes so much further than you’d think. Looking for silver linings doesn’t necessarily make our tasks easier, but it changes our mentality. As a result, we’re in a happier and uplifted space mentally. It’s much easier to get work done and stay productive when you’re in this mindset.

There are so many things that are so good that are all around us, but how can we see them? At the end of each day, I ask myself what went right that day.

Other pertinent questions to ask oneself are: What did I do well? What moments had humor and joy, and how can I appreciate them? How did I help someone, or how did someone help me?

Asking these questions at the end of each day helps me stay positive, and more often than not, brings a smile to my face. Uncle Iroh said it best, “Even In The Material World, You Will Find That If You Look For The Light, You Can Often Find It — But If You Look For The Dark, That Is All You Will Ever See.”

Another way I look for the good is by keeping a gratitude journal.

I’ll take time every week or so and think about the things I’m really grateful for. I think about the small things, like air conditioning, having a car with high MPG, or even the nice weather that day. Even during difficult times, we can stay positive.

For example, I struggle with projects at work all the time. Yet, even though I may be struggling with a project at work, I can still appreciate a job that I love doing. This shift in mentality helps me focus on the good, and keeps me going during times of hardship.

Start your morning off right

A good morning routine and positive morning habits also help me stay positive. For example, every morning, I start waking up early and reading with a drink in hand. Reading a good book helps my brain get activated and is the perfect start to my day. I’ll usually read for 30-45 minutes, then head to the gym. I’m no gym nut by any means, but I like spending 45 minutes to an hour there. I have my own workout schedule, but the types of exercise you do aren’t as important as the fact that you’re getting exercise.

Some days it’s running, other days it’s weights — and other days it’s circuits. So, after showering and getting some breakfast, I’m ready to tackle my day.

While your morning routine may look different, having a set routine each day is huge if you want to be productive and stay positive. Humans are creatures of habit, and having a set routine each day will pay huge dividends in the long run. So take some time to build your own morning routine. Be sure to include exercise, eating healthy foods, and preparing mentally for the day.

A great way to boost your morning routine and stay positive is podcasts or music. Listening to upbeat music or interesting podcasts wakes you up and helps you start focusing on one thing. If you aren’t a huge bookworm, go for a walk while listening to music or a podcast.

Try to mix it up with different things and see what works best for you. For example, a few months ago, I would wake up at 6:30 and go on a 30-minute walk to start my day. Now I wake up at 7:00 and begin with a good book. Both work well for me, and one may work better for you.

Focus on you

Having goals has really helped me stay positive and grow during the pandemic. Even though everything else in the world may be in commotion, I can still invest in myself. I set goals for myself professionally, academically, and physically.

These goals help me structure my days and weeks, and ensure that I stay productive. In addition, goals help me stay positive because they help me look back and see the progress that I’ve made.

Sometimes it’s as simple as lifting more weight than ever before, or having a new personal record for my mile time. Other times, it’s looking back on projects that I’ve completed and feeling a sense of accomplishment. Goal setting has helped me stay on top of my game in all aspects of life during the pandemic.

Take some time to think about the person you want to become, how you can get there, and plan to do it. I use this simple formula, and it has helped me improve faster than ever before.

Focusing on yourself also means taking care of yourself. Taking care of my mental health helps me stay positive whether I’m going through something difficult or not. Strong mental health policies are good for business and for yourself.

Take time to meditate, go on a walk, watch a show, or do anything that helps you relax and clear your mind. You don’t want to turn into a robot or a workaholic; sometimes, it’s essential to be human.

Even though you may not be able to meet up with friends, give your parents a call, or connect with old friends. I used to have lunch hours with friends from high school. Even though it was virtual, seeing people and reconnecting with them helped me stay positive and stay sane.

Conclusion

It’s important to stay positive during covid. Take these tips into consideration and think about how you can incorporate them into your life. If you already have a gratitude journal, have a morning routine, or have goals, think about what you can do to take it to the next level.

