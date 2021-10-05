Wendy's Savagely Slams McDonald's Over Broken Ice Cream Machines

All eyes were on Twitter on Monday after Facebook and Instagram experienced worldwide outages thanks to an internal technical malfunction.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Many brands quipped back and forth with each other, with many joking about how the outages had brought all the attention and engagement on brands’ Twitter accounts.

And it looks like fast-food titan Wendy’s was quick to get saucy about the fact that Facebook and Instagram pages weren’t the only things broken with certain chains.

Related: The FTC Is Investigating Why the Ice Cream Machines at McDonald's Are Always Broken

Longtime Wendy’s competitor and rival McDonald’s sent out a Tweet on Monday afternoon jokingly asking “If u were the person who ran the McDonald's account for a day, what would u tweet.”

if u were the person who ran the McDonald's account for a day, what would u tweet — bubba wallace stan account (@McDonalds) October 4, 2021

Responses from fans and customers varied from “so hungry for mcdonalds” to users trying to get their names promoted to the McDonald’s account, many of which were reposted and shared.

But when the Wendy’s account got a hold of the Tweet, they most certainly did not hold back.

“Where the things that should be fresh are frozen, and the things that should be frozen are out of order,” the tweet said, seemingly taking a hit at McDonald’s using frozen food and the fact that their ice cream machines always seem to be broken.

The savage tweet from the Wendy’s account has received over 22,400 likes.

where the things that should be fresh are frozen, and the things that should be frozen are out of order. https://t.co/eO6UPCi5qr — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 4, 2021

“I have never seen the Frostee machine down, just sayin,” Doug Stafford responded to which Wendy’s replied “Interesting” alongside the wide-eyed emoji.

The Tweet comes following a report by The Wall Street Journal earlier this month that McDonald's franchise owners were complaining about the complicated nature of the ice-cream machines and how long they take to clean, prompting a preliminary inquiry by the FTC to investigate the machines' manufacturers.

"The machines require a nightly automated heat-cleaning cycle that can last up to four hours to destroy bacteria," the report claims. "The cleaning cycle can fail, making the machines unusable until a repair technician can get them going again, owners say."

McDonald’s has yet to respond to Wendy's comments.

“We don't get approval for everything, but definitely for some stuff. The McDonald's tweets generally need approval,” Wendy’s social media team said in a Reddit AMA in 2017 regarding what can and cannot be sent out by the account.

Wendy's was down 7.03% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.

Related: Panera Employee Exposes Secret Behind How Soup Is Made at Chain