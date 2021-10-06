Geospatial SaaS Startup Attentive Raises Pre-Series A Funding From Info Edge Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Attentive, an early-stage B2B SaaS startup, recently announced that it has raised funding in a round led by Info Edge Ventures. The primary and secondary transactions together saw the investors investing over $2 million in the company. Redstart Labs, Pavitar Singh (CTO, Sprinklr), Abhishek Khurana (SVP Product Engineering, Sprinklr), and five alumni from IIT Delhi also participated in the round.

“The outdoor services industry, with over 200,000 businesses in the US alone, has historically been behind the curve in the adoption of modern software solutions. Attentive has built a SaaS solution that allows for sales automation. The core technology runs on state-of-the-art computer vision models, developed over years of R&D effort. Early adoption and customer feedback indicate encouraging Product-Market-Fit (PMF), making it the best time for our bootstrapped company to raise money now and rapidly scale up our go-to-market (GTM) efforts. The money raised will allow us to continue our aggressive geographical expansion besides investment in growing our team and continuous innovation to keep us ahead of the curve,” said Shiva Dhawan, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Attentive.

According to the official statement, Attentive will utilize the funds to expand the organization, and further their investment in innovative technology.

“We are highly impressed by the Computer Vision IP Attentive has built in the Geospatial domain to emerge as a leading deep-tech company from India. We are excited to partner with Shiva and the Attentive team as they extend this IP to build a full-stack SaaS offering for insurance and landscaping companies, enabling them to completely automate their measurement and estimation efforts and provide real-time quotes for their customers, thus helping these companies significantly expand their business funnels,” shared Amit Behl, partner, Info Edge Ventures.

Attentive’s SaaS platform enables outdoor services and insurance companies to grow their businesses by accessing valuable property attributes at the click of a button.

"I am impressed with the vision, Shiva has on democratizing AI for small business owners. I see Attentive and its offerings scaling revenue and increasing profitability for millions of small businesses," added Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer, Sprinklr.

Founded in 2017 by IIT-Delhi alumni, Attentive has grown into one of the most promising geospatial AI startups in India, with a clientele based in the United States, the platform said.