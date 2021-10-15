Housecall Pro Is Helping Home-Service Pros Grow Their Businesses the Right Way

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are few more salt-of-the-earth craftsmen than home-service pros. They're plumbers and electricians; HVAC experts, repairmen, contractors, and cleaners. For the most part, these people came up learning a trade, often combining technical smarts and ingenuity with hands-on, physical skills to handle the household tasks that leave average homeowners feeling way out of their depth.

Housecall Pro

And in the era of Covid, homeowners found themselves in over their heads quite often. All that time at home during 2020 prompted nearly 40 percent of consumers to launch home improvement projects, many of which ended in calling a professional to make it happen.

However, the ability to diagnose a pipe clog or retile an entryway doesn't always translate into the skills needed to run a well-oiled business. With the services of these handymen and women in high demand, many are finding their businesses growing at astronomical rates, yet they cringe at the thought of scheduling, ordering and invoicing.

Doing the jobs is what they do best. Running the jobs can be another story.

Housecall Pro was built for those busy business owners. It gathers a suite of software services into one easy-to-use, easy-to-maintain platform that helps streamline company operations and take the headache out of all the administrative tasks needed to keep a business running smoothly.

From back-end admin to its forward-facing customer interface, Housecall Pro keeps an eye on every stage of a business to help it grow organically.

Before the job, Housecall Pro lines up everything, scheduling employees, crafting job estimates, handling immediate bookings, and organizing job-specific, time-stamped notes so nothing falls through the cracks.

While the job is underway, Housecall Pro creates on-my-way texts, custom emails, and live GPS mapping to see where all your workers are at a given moment. Meanwhile, employees can enter changes to the job or updates in real-time, accessible across all devices.

Then once the job is done, Housecall Pro handles invoicing, solicits online reviews to tout the work, and even reaches out to customers with email and postcard marketing afterward to keep your services in mind for next time.

The process is already generating big results for many Housecall Pro users.

