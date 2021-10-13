Robotics Edtech Startup Wiingy Raises $400,000 Angel Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wiingy, a platform that brings together robotics kits and 1:1 live classes on coding and advanced sciences for children aged between 5-15 years, on Wednesday announced to have acquired $400,000 in angel funding round. The round saw participation from marquee investors such as Aroa Ventures (Ritesh Agarwa), Abhinav Sinha (OYO), Maninder Gulati (OYO), Kavikrut (OYO), Rohit Kapoor (OYO), and Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder), along with Vineet Nanda (Sift Capital) and Manish Chopra (Genpact).

Wiingy

“Students across age groups love our robotics courses and parents appreciate the unique hands-on experience of our courses. Children love building things and are curious to figure out the inner workings of things around them - our robotics projects bring this insight to life. That’s because we’ve made education enjoyable for them. Our ‘Learning by building’ methodology, which is focused on practical learning while doing experiential projects has meant that students are deeply engaged throughout the curriculum. Our platform also enables a new set of educators who enjoy STEM teaching by connecting them with students around the globe. I am overwhelmed by the support from our investors and mentors who have shown belief in the potential of the team and product at such an early stage,” said Asit Biswal, founder, Wiingy.

The company will deploy its first fundraise to develop, scale its robotics kits supply chain and build a strong early team with technology, product, teaching, and design skills.

“Robotics and advanced sciences continue to play a crucial role in our society. Its fundamentals should be instilled in students’ education to better prepare them for the new technology first world. Wiingy understands this and continues to creatively work towards strengthening the quality of education in this space. Wiingy is on a mission to empower tomorrow’s changemakers and Aroa is glad to support them in this journey,” shared Gaurav Gulati, head and chief information officer, Aroa Ventures.

Founded by Asit Biswal, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Wiingy aims to provide experiential co-curricular education to students in robotics and other STEM courses. Its strength lies in an innovative curriculum that enables students to learn science, coding and hardware concepts while building robotics projects guided by live online instructors.

Wiingy has launched robotics courses as its initial offering and is looking to launch artificial intelligence, wireless networking, coding, and physics in the coming months. Wiingy is a unique combination of multiple learning and skill development methods including 1:1 live classes, DIY robotics kits, online and offline community events, and a guided coding platform., the platform shared.