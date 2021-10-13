Bobby Flay Asked for a $100 Million Contract Before Leaving Food Network

After nearly 30 years, Bobby Flay and the are parting ways over a contract dispute, Fox Business reports.

The celebrity chef requested a $100 million deal, more than the network gave Guy Fieri in May, who reportedly received an $80 million, three-year contract to host Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games.

Flay's shows include Boy Meets Grill, Beat Bobby Flay, Food Network Star, Throwdown! With Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby's and Iron Chef America.

On Friday, news broke that Flay will leave the network when his three-year contract is up at the end of this year.

A source close to Flay told People that the chef simply wants what he believes he's worth.

"Bobby wanted a contract in the ballpark of $100 million," the source said. "The two sides were just way too far apart. It became clear the two could not and would not be able to come to terms and so the network decided to move forward without him. Regardless, it was really much more amicable than you'd think. It was strictly business."

An insider connected to Food Network also revealed that Flay's and Fieri's contract negotiations weren't "apples to apples," as Flay sought more than just cash.

The chef wanted longer terms, and the scope of work was different.

Over the course of his career, Flay has won four Daytime Emmys, two James Beard awards and has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

