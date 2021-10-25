6 Ways Better Business Bureau Accreditation Can Boost Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How can you prove to customers that you are a trustworthy business that actually cares about doing the right thing?

While there's no 100% foolproof way, there are some things you can do that can go a long way in setting customers' minds at ease.

One of those things is receiving Better Business Bureau accreditation.

What is the Better Business Bureau?

The Better Business Bureau was established in 1912 and originally "provided an impartial forum where consumers could resolve complaints against businesses." Since then, it has grown into an organization that is designed to hold businesses accountable for their actions, highlight reputable businesses and advocate for consumers.

Whereas retailers in pre-internet days displayed the BBB seal in their store windows, today 400,000 accredited businesses display this trust seal on their websites. Beyond those companies, 4 million businesses have profiles at BBB.org, which attracts 160 million website visitors each year.

What are the benefits of becoming an accredited member of the BBB? Here are six of the biggest.

1. Increased consumer trust

The Better Business Bureau is one of the most recognized and trusted consumer-protection brands in the world. We've all had one, if not multiple, experiences with businesses that treated us poorly and didn't care about the consequences. Being BBB accredited can go a long way in easing customers' minds regarding what their experience with your brand will be like.

2. A profile page at BBB.org

BBB.org is one of the 800 most visited websites in the United States. While millions of businesses are listed at BBB.org, the profiles of accredited companies are much easier to find — and much more impressive when found.

Items listed on a BBB profile page include:

Full business name.

All contact information.

Category and type of business.

Links to relevant pages, like their website and social-media profiles.

Customer reviews.

Customer star ratings.

Length of time the business has been accredited.

The option to request a quote from the business.

List of all resolved and unresolved complaints.

Additionally, the page contains a statement from the BBB affirming the company's certification and commitment to make good-faith efforts to resolve any issues that might arise.

3. Stronger SEO

The high domain authority of BBB.org means that any time someone Googles the name of your company, your BBB profile is likely to be high in the results. In other words, one of the first things potential customers will see when they search is the fact that you're validated by the Better Business Bureau.

Additionally, a link from the BBB back to your website strengthens your website's backlink profile, which is an important factor in Google rankings. What's more, your BBB page serves as a positive off-site brand signal, which is something else that Google takes into consideration when deciding where to rank pages.

4. Improved lead generation

When deciding whether to engage with a particular company, many people visit its page on the BBB website. Assuming your profile is strong, there's a good chance that they'll either directly request a quote from you through the BBB site or click through to your company website.

What's more, when a person arrives on your website and sees the BBB trust seal, it can go a long way in helping them feel comfortable with doing business with you. They will know that you've put the work in to meet standards set out by an impartial third-party organization, and that it's not just based on your say-so alone.

5. Third-party conflict resolution

One of the most important aspects of accreditation by the Better Business Bureau is that you're given access to a free mediation service for any unresolved complaints. When a customer files a complaint with the BBB, your company will receive a notice from the BBB, and you have 28 days to address the issue.

You will improve your BBB ratings and evaluations if you respond appropriately and promptly to consumer complaints. When a consumer is uncooperative but BBB determines that the firm made a good-faith effort to settle the issue, mediators will document the circumstances surrounding the unresolved dispute and close the case in favor of the business.

6. Use of the BBB seal

Trust badges on websites are incredibly important, and the Better Business Bureau seal is one of the best out there — and only accredited companies are allowed to use it.

On its website, the BBB notes that 85% of customers are more comfortable doing business with a business that has been accredited, and displaying the BBB seal prominently on your website is proof that you are. A study by the impartial UX research firm Baymard Institute stated that the Better Business Bureau seal ranked closely behind the Norton seal as those that instilled the most confidence in online shoppers.

At a time when people are increasingly fearful of being scammed, the BBB trust seal can go a long way in reassuring potential customers that they are working with a company they can trust.

