TikTok User Reveals Secret Menus for 20-Plus Fast-Food Chains

Loyal fast-food fans know the ins and outs (get it?) of secret menu items from their favorite joints. Whether through word of mouth or practicing different combinations, all manner of stealth methods have been used over the years. But now one TikToker is helping breaking the fourth wall with a viral post that puts the spotlight on a website dedicated to making off-menu options more of an open secret.

User Matty McTech (@setupspawn) recently shared a video titled “Powerful Websites You Should Know! Pt. 98” that shares the screen of a site called HackTheMenu.com, which features home page dominated by nearly two dozen clickable links to popular fast-food chains, including McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell.

He clicks on McDonald’s as an example, which brings viewers to a fully itemized secret menu. Each menu item can be clicked through to offer visitors a full description of what it is, how to order it and what locations it's available at.

The video, which has been viewed more than 3.4 million times as of this writing, caused a frenzy in the comments section, with many saying that the secret items weren’t real and that workers would be annoyed by customers ordering them.

“This is a great way to make every employee at any of these establishments hate you as a customer,” one user wrote. “Order from their official menu, people.”

Another TikToker who claimed to have worked at Burger King assured viewers that “there is no secret menu,” while another chimed in saying that “most people taking your order don’t know what these are.”

Best of luck to all hungry customers hoping to have it their way.

