Automobile Selling Will Go Hybrid: Naveen Munjal

At a time when the world is going gaga over sustainability and digitisation, India is not far behind. Electric vehicles (EVs) are all set to take over the world at the speed of lightning.

India has set an ambitious target of achieving 100 per cent electrification of vehicles by 2030. According to a CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) study, the Indian EV market will be a $206 billion opportunity by 2030 if India maintains steady progress to meet its ambitious 2030 target, said a report by The Economic Times.

“Electrification is going to be of paramount importance to India. The country is a unique market. It is a great blend of tradition and modernisation, and going forward the market will be based on this system. India will soon have a hybrid model, where as a customer you will have the touch and feel of the vehicle, the dealer and the service network coupled with an online platform that will help you access information,” said Naveen Munjal, managing director of Hero Electric, at the Schneider Innovation India Summit 2021.

Explaining the model further, he said, “We will keep using technology as we have been doing in the wake of the pandemic. In the last one-and-a-half years, we have been effectively using the online communication platforms for not only reaching out to the customers but also holding business meetings with people from across the world, thereby saving us time. But, what is also important is the personal human interface. Moving towards the future the blend of the two is going to be imperative.”

The route towards electrification has already begun. It is going to be faster than the world can anticipate. The demand for electric vehicles is soaring high. Given the demand, businesses are going to be far more responsible than what they have been. It is going to be greener as companies have started following Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) norms, added the MD.

The MD also practices what he preaches. “Not only on the work level, I practice this in my personal life too.”

Giving an insight into how the company will continue its pledge on sustainability, he said, “The products that we manufacture are completely sustainable. There is zero emission. Our offices and plants are also green buildings. We as a brand will continue pushing this message of sustainability and will keep building on it.”