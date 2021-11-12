Watch Out: Apple Watch 7

Besides offering nearly 20% more screen area, the Apple Watch Series 7 also features borders that measure just 1.7 mm, which are 40% smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and it maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.

The device runs with watchOS 8, and offers tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a blood oxygen sensor and app. watchOS 8 helps you stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and the Photos app.

With the improvements to the display, you can also benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33% faster charging. Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and it comes in five beautiful new aluminum case finishes, along with a range of new band colors and styles.

