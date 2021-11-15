JITO Angel Network Invests in NanoSniff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

JITO Angel Network has invested an undisclosed amount in NanoSniff, the world’s first microsensor-based explosive trace detector (ETD).

It was developed by NanoSniff Technologies, an IIT-Bombay incubated startup that can detect a variety of explosives like TNT, Ammonium Nitrate and RDX in less than 10 seconds.

Given the nature of threats that high-security installations such as airports, railway stations, Metro stations, hotels, shopping complexes, malls or places of worship face, it’s imperative that they are equipped with quality explosive detection capabilities. Launched earlier this month, the NanoSniff is looking to address its security requirements, said a statement.

Sharing his thoughts in a statement, Dr Nitin S Kale, co-founder and director, NanoSniff, said, “Given the constant threats, which our nation faces due to geo-political realities, explosives and contraband detection has become a norm at high-security locations. We are proud to build the world's first micro-sensor based explosive trace detector (ETD), using a micro-electromechanical system (MEMS). A made in India technology, protected by patents in the US and Europe, we are thankful to the JITO angel network for their trust in us. This funding will help us upgrade the product.”

Sunil Kumar Singhvi, vice chairman, JITO Angel Network, said, “With the development of this product, JITO Angel Network along with IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi are making a sincere effort to boost the nation’s security with highly reliable and affordable indigenous products.”