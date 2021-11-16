Clinikk Raises $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Clinikk, a Bengaluru-based insurtech and healthtech startup, raised $4 million in pre-Series A funding led by MassMutual Ventures, with participation from Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Rohit MA (co-founder and MD of Cloudnine Hospitals), Anjali Bansal (founder, Avaana Capital), Stanford Angels, and other prominent individual investors.

Existing investors Times Internet Group, EMVC, 500 Startups’ Southeast Asia-focused 500 Southeast Asia, and WEH Ventures also joined the round.

Clinikk had raised $2.4 million in seed capital prior to this fundraise, bringing the total to $6.4 million.

Clinikk is building India’s first true managed care model by closely integrating outpatient care and health insurance for 600 million Indians. The company’s comprehensive package includes family health insurance coverage and unlimited OPD coverage delivered digitally and through state of the art care centres; all at an affordable monthly subscription, said a statement.

“Unfortunately, primary care is often neglected, and because of this, we see huge increases in out-of-pocket expenses. An integrated care model leads to significantly improved health outcomes and more sustainable health insurance pricing. We are already starting to see the benefits of the model play out at Clinikk. What differentiates us is that our care delivery is completely protocol based and quality controlled and is focussed on optimal health outcomes,” said Dr. Suraj Baliga, co-founder of Clinikk and an orthopedic surgeon, in a statement.

With this fundraise, Clinikk will consolidate its full-stack product offering and increase its footprint in Bengaluru and other cities. It will also invest in product development and hiring key team members, the statement added.