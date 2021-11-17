OneRare Raises $2 Million In Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

OneRare, the first-ever project to build a metaverse for food, gaming, and NFTs on the blockchain ecosystem, has raised $2 million in a funding round.

The fundraising round was led by key blockchain venture capitalists including Arkstream Capital, Momentum 6, StableNode, Exnetwork Capital, Enjinstarter, Everse Capital, Kangaroo Capital, Tag Ventures, Maven Capital, 1010 Capital, CSP DAO, Skyman Ventures, FF Ventures, ZBS Capital, and Lucid Blue Ventures.

The company’s move to establish the next wave of the blockchain metaverse has not only attracted investors but also imminent angels including Nischal Shetty, founder at WazirX, SebastienBorget, co-founder of Sandbox, Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon, Ravindra Kumar, founder of Frontier, Edmond Truong, founder of Formation Fi and Tamar Menteshashvili from Solana.

Sharing her thoughts on the funding, Supreet Raju, co-founder, OneRare, said, "The blockchain industry is growing at a rapid pace, with more and more people around the world exploring Web3 applications. We are a critical point in the industry's evolution as global interest grows, and people look to engage in their first blockchain experience. The conversion of interest to interaction will determine the next wave of blockchain adoption.”

We started building OneRare around the theme of food to celebrate global cuisines and give every user something familiar, something they can relate to. Food has no language and we feel proud to be the first team to bring food to the Metaverse, the world's first foodverse, the co-founder added.