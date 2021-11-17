Pataa Raises $2.5 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pataa, an app aimed at solving complex problems, has raised $2.5 million in its Seed funding round. The funding was led by a consortium of HNI investors. The company has plans to raise $10 million in Series A round.

The app has received an overwhelming response with seven million-plus downloads since its launch in May 2021. Moving ahead, it is gearing up for strategic partnership with companies which can build on its geo-tagged addresses and other features, said a statement.

Co-founder, Rajat Jain, said in the statement, “We aim to reach 50 million-plus families by 2022. Part of the Seed money will be used in scaling technology and balance in marketing campaigns.”

Pataa is all set to ease the customer’s online experience and reduce the pain of last mile delivery for e-commerce, hyper local deliveries and logistics companies, he added.

The company aims to launch new features—the implementation of latest aerial technologies. Pataa sees this investment as part of its goal of providing every Indian with a digital address code and aims to reduce the huge last mile cost incurred by logistics, food hailing, cab hailing, among others.