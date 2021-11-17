Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Millions of People Use This Easy to Guess Password. Do You?

Here are the top 200 most common passwords, according to NordPass research.

By

Cybersecurity company NordPass conducted a survey that reveals the 200 most common passwords used in 50 countries. The top password used around the world? You might have guessed it: 123456.

Richard Newstead | Getty Images

"Qwerty" and "password" are also used by tens of millions of people. You don't need a quote from a cybersecurity expert to tell you that if you are using one of these passwords, it is a bad idea!

Some other data points of interest from the survey:

Names

A stunning number of people love using their own name as a password.

Onedirection

Onedirection makes a comeback to the list of the most common passwords in several countries after mysteriously vanishing from the 2020 list.football

Liverpool

Liverpool might be the most popular team in the world, judging by how many times it has been used as a password.

Cars

Ferrari and Porsche are the most popular car brands when it comes to bad passwords.

F@#$

Swear words are quite often used as passwords. Research shows that men use swear words as passwords more often than their female counterparts.

Dolphin

This year, dolphin ranked number one among animal-related passwords in many countries.

More About Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

How to Help Protect Your Identity by Utilizing Next-Level Security Over Your Credit Report

StackCommerce

StackCommerce

Airbnb

Airbnb lost web domain name for not updating it

Entrepreneur en Español
Cybersecurity

Learn How to Protect your Business and Others From Cyber Attacks

Entrepreneur Store
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

social commerce

What is social commerce ?: The new threat of internet sales?

Eric Rosenthal

Eric Rosenthal

Future of Entrepreneurship

How to Build Trust With EB-5 Investors

Sam Silverman

Sam Silverman

Starting a Business

This SaaS Founder Sold His Business to Oracle for $9.3 Billion

James McKinney

James McKinney

Read More