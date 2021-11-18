Inzpira Raises INR 2.3 Crore In Seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Inzpira, an AI-enabled, on-demand live language learning and soft-skills training platform has raised INR 2.3 crore as part of its seed round. The current round was led by angel investors— Raj Nair, chairman, Avalon Consulting and Gopinath Latpate, executive director, JLL.

The startup plans to utilize the fresh funds to improve its tech platform, enhance brand presence and expand its customer base. Earlier, Inzpira raised INR 25 lakh as part of its pre-seed round from 100X.VC in March 2021, said a statement.

“As the first institutional investors in Inzpira, we firmly believe that the founders have built a robust and scalable business model. There is a huge demand for language learning and soft skills in India and across the world. Inzpira is well poised to tap into this burgeoning market,” said Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC in the statement.

“Working professionals cannot find time to join a program due to their busy work schedule and other commitments. At Inzpira, we are building a platform that provides on-demand live, individual language training where users can learn anytime according to their convenience, as easy as booking a cab or ordering food. We intend to revolutionize the language learning sector by giving adults and kids an immersive learning experience. They can practice and learn from hundreds of trainers on our platform,” said Rohith Namboothiri, co-founder and CEO, Inzpira.