Zvolv Raises $1.5 Million

Zvolv, an enterprise SaaS platform, has raised $1.5 million in a round led by JSW Ventures, a tech-focused venture capital fund. The round also saw participation from Riso Capital.

The platform is a no-code intelligent process automation platform for enterprises. Zvolv applications drive process innovation and operational efficiencies 10 times faster and cheaper than other alternatives. It is an intelligent no-code/low-code platform for automating business processes. Zvolv’s platform helps enterprises across retail/CPG, BFSI, engineering and construction industries build workflows and deliver end-to-end automation of their processes at speed. Launched in 2018, the platform has seen rapid adoption by several large enterprises such as Tata Group, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, KPMG, Dominos, Swiggy and Lenskart, said a statement.

“We are thrilled to partner with JSW Ventures and Riso Capital. More and more enterprises are switching to no-code and low-code development platforms to dramatically increase application delivery speed. Combined with the increased demand for custom applications and data-centric solutions, business and IT teams within enterprises are increasingly turning to Zvolv. We continue our focus on driving value for customers as we scale globally,” said Hardik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO of Zvolv, in the statement.

Zvolv plans to use the funds to expand its customer base globally, drive rapid adoption in an increasingly work-from-anywhere world and double down on building the AI/ML capabilities.

“Zvolv’s intelligent no-code platform is creating immense value for their customers. In this increasingly digital environment, we are seeing accelerated demand for platforms like Zvolv which empower businesses to rapidly design and implement secure applications. We are excited to partner with Zvolv to help in fuelling their growth, product innovation and expanding the global footprint. We believe that Zvolv is well positioned to become a global leader in the no-code intelligent business process automation market,” said Sachin Tagra, partner at JSW Ventures.