With The Help Of Its No-Code Platform, Dubai-Based Tech Startup Works Is Easing The Creation Of Enterprise Software

In the highly digitized business ecosystem that exists right now, there are perhaps very few firms that don’t require computer software catered to the requirements of the industries they operate in. “Every organization today needs software,” says Yassir Houmame, co-founder of Works. “Unfortunately, the development of enterprise software is complex and costly in terms of budget and qualified resources. Our technology eliminates technical complexity and allows non-technical people to build enterprise grade applications.”

How the tech startup has set out to achieve this is fairly straightforward in its essence- by creating a platform that enables tailor-made professional software applications to be made without coding and without any code generation. Works thus provides a no-code platform that claims to ultimately reduce enterprise-grade software delivery time-to-market by 75%.

While this will bring about obvious benefits to enterprises across different industries in terms of reducing costs spent in hiring developers, it also allows for companies to work on rapid iterations of their specific software to enable overall growth and development. “Our solution is already being successfully used in more than eight countries and in more than 50 large projects to run critical operations, and even to support some sensitive systems for governments, finance, services, or logistics,” adds Houmame.

And while Works has not raised any funds so far, Houmame believes the current market trends will help his startup position itself better in the market. “The software industry’s evolution towards using low code and no code software (which can be used by people of all skill levels to design applications) is accelerating, and the market is expected to reach US$187 billion by 2030,” he says. “While many players try to position themselves in this new market, we do have a considerable technological advantage and several innovations that augur a fast international future development.”

Being located in Dubai is an added advantage, adds the founder. “Dubai offers an excellent ecosystem for innovation and new technologies, which is why we have chosen to establish ourselves at the DIFC Innovation Hub for our international expansion, given its notoriety and the global visibility it offers,” he says.

Now, having availed the opportunities provided by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) accelerator program, Houmame believes Works is on the road to further growth. “The MBRIF program perfectly matches our needs to enable us to accelerate and expand internationally,” he says. “Beyond the structural and organizational aspects, the MBRIF experience enabled us to become more aware of the value of our innovation, and of the impact we can have on the software industry.” Works is thus all set to capitalize on the ongoing digital revolution- and the rest of us get to watch it as it does so!

