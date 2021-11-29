ABL Raises INR 15 Crore In Series A Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ABL Workspaces has raised INR 15 crore from Canada-based Ethik Inc in its Series A round. The fund will be used to expand its seating capacities from 2,470 to 15,000 by March 2023, strengthen its presence in Delhi-NCR , develop its team and technology for significant functioning.

“We are delighted to announce Ethik Inc Capital as our funding partners. I believe the funding will help us transform the perspective—the way occupiers look at office space in the future. We look forward to expanding our seating capacities to accommodate more businesses. The fresh capital will enable us to strengthen our team and technology more efficiently,” siad Akshita Gupta, co-founder and CEO ABL Workspaces.

“We believe that co-working is a game-changer for the entrepreneurial community. The segment is promising and has attracted the attention of potential investors. ABL Workspaces offers cost-effective, premium, tech-enabled co-working spaces. We are glad to partner with the company and help them become one of the leading players in the region,’’ said Deepak Goel, founder at Ethik Inc

Established in 2017, ABL is a co-working space where professionals from all walks of life come to work under one roof. Coworking spaces provide a great fit for startups and freelancers. There’s an inherent alignment between what the spaces offer and the goals of freelancers and startups. The spaces are well equipped with modern amenities, modern furniture, kitchens, private meeting rooms, etc, said a statement.