Premagic Raises INR 2 Crore In Pre-Seed Round

Premagic, a workflow management platform for photographers, has raised INR 2 crore in its pre-Seed round from 300 ventures and angel investors. The investors included Sujayath Ali, co-founder of ShopUp and Voonik; Sony Joy, vice-president of Truecaller; Mohammed Hisamuddin, co-founder and CEO of Entri.app and Sharique Samsudheen, founder and CEO of Marketfeed.

The fresh funds will be utilized to augment the engineering team, offer more tools to photographers and enter addressable markets across key geographies.

Founded in 2018 by Anup Mohan, Anenth Vishnu and Mevin Chirayath as a B2B SaaS product targeting event photography, Premagic helps photographers streamline their workflow and improve efficiency of client interactions. The platform also enables photographers to broadcast their brand to a larger audience. For the end-clients, Premagic makes digital invitations and photo / video albums, said a statement.

“We are building Premagic with a vision to support photographers and enhance their businesses. Through our product offerings, we aim to create a platform for photographers that equip them with an indispensable set of tools. We thank our investors for their trust in our team and we are confident that this investment will help us create a significant impact in the ecosystem,” said Anup Mohan, co-founder and CEO, Premagic.

"PreMagic is solving an age-old problem in a sector that is yet to see true innovations. While curation, convenience and delight in wedding photography are its core offerings, Premagic is also building tools that will greatly enhance digital engagement between the hosts and their guests before, during and after the event,” said Sony Joy, head of Truecaller Enterprise.

Since its inception, the company has witnessed significant growth with thousands of photographers using the platform from India and abroad. The company has recently launched its services in the UAE and other GCC countries, added the statement.