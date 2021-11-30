All-in-one Cryptocurrency Platforms Both For Newbies and Professionals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With each passing year, the crypto universe continues to expand into different business areas: new currencies, financial tools, investing opportunities, games, NFTs, etc. When it comes to selecting a platform, you would probably choose what suits you most. But what if you need a wide set of services as well as the proper level of security?

Welcome to the world of all-in-one crypto platforms, where the future of the blockchain industry lies. Most of them allow customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies easily and securely store their assets.

An all-in-one crypto platform usually combines relevant services for both newbies and professionals. Such platforms aim to provide an ideal set of essential tools needed to successfully operate in the industry.

To provide users with the best trading experience, cryptocurrency platform Phemex has established high standards and stands out from the crowd. Phemex's priority is to empower everyone to trade simply and manage risk efficiently. The all-in-one platform enables access to the right set of tools for efficient cryptocurrency trading and money management.

"We place customers first. All of our features and tools are designed with this philosophy in mind. This is why our development team is directly available and constantly gathering feedback, comments, and requests from our community on social media," says a statement on its official website.

It is easy to start using Phemex

Phemex has recently launched a new 'Learn & Earn' training course on the platform for newcomers to the crypto industry. The program combines theory and practice to provide newbies with the necessary knowledge to dive into crypto. Even if you don't know what Bitcoin is, you can be confident to dig into the terminology and become a competent trader. The training program includes videos and quizzes, where you can put your learning to the test. To enhance your learning experience, Phemex provides rewards and bonuses for passing the tests.

A demo account can be activated to give beginners a sense of how to use the platform. As a plus, new users can enjoy a 7-day trial of premium membership with a minimum deposit of just ₿0.00000001. The platform also provides customers with a 30 day trial period for certain tools and services.

Last but not least, the platform is user-friendly and simple to use. These options are also important for a high-quality, comfortable user experience.

Phemex boasts intuitive service navigation, clear and logical design, and easy access to all features. In addition, users can enjoy helpful guides, tips, tricks, and easy access to customer support.All these features make Phemex an optimal platform for beginners.

Best platform for professionals

Experience traders can also find all the tools they need on Phemex. The platform offers unique opportunities for reducing trading costs. Amongst the global landscape, Phemex is known for its rock-bottom commissions with the option to reduce them down to zero.

It is important to note that Phemex offers one of the lowest commissions on the market. The exchange rates are the following: 0.1 per cent for spot and 0.075/-0.025 per cent for contracts.

The exchange also offers an impressive list of cryptocurrencies for trading (40 currencies). Among them are Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), etc.

Another thing to consider when choosing the right all-in-one platform is the availability of a secure wallet to make transactions in a matter of minutes.

Typically, platforms use cold wallets. For example, on the Phemex platform, all deposits are collected in the company's multisignature cold wallet. Any suspicious activity is immediately spotted and excluded thanks to the founding team’s Wall Street risk control experience. As for greater flexibility, you can also install a mobile app to manage your funds on the go.

The top priorities for choosing a crypto platform are multifunctionality, reliability, and user-friendliness. In terms of satisfying customers' needs, platforms are actively expanding their list of services and tools. Crypto platforms aspire to operate as separate ecosystems that include everything for beginners and professional customers.

Finding an all-in-one trading platform may be difficult due to all the factors to consider. In-depth research can help you find the best platform that matches your requirements, giving you impressive opportunities and boosting your returns.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.