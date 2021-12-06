Doss Games Raises INR 2.5 Crore In Pre-Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Doss games, a mobile metaverse creation app, has raised INR 2.5 crore in pre-Seed round.

The funding was led by Titan capital, Maninder Gulati - global chief strategy officer, OYO, Varun Alagh - Chief Executive Officer of Mamaearth, Abhinav Sinha - global COO, OYO, among others.

The startup will use the funds to strengthen product, design and blockchain capabilities. For the next few months, it will focus on AI powered creation technology for users to create amazingly cool metaverses on their smartphones. The platform will also invest significantly in the community of developers and 3D voxel artists from design hubs around the world, said a statement.

“We believe that web 3.0 metaverse is a powerhouse of opportunity for the creator economy. We would like to thank our investors who have invested in our vision at such an early stage. The initial money is helping us to achieve the product market fit-fast,” said Mukul Sharma, CEO of Doss games, in the statement.

Doss gives an immersive no-code platform on mobile to a large number of creators to build and share metaverses with their communities to come and explore. A key metric validating its mobile first approach is that PC penetration is less than 20 per cent in the GenZ population globally. Doss already has 5000-plus creators in the waitlist and 300-plus metaverses created in private beta, added the statement.