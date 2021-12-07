CometChat Raises $10 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CometChat, a communications platform-as-a-service (CpaaS) company, has raised $10 million in Series A round. The funding was led by Signal Peak Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, Range Ventures and Unbound VC, among others.

The company plans to utilize the funds for expanding its global market, investing in employee growth, accelerating go-to-market-strategies and scaling platform infrastructure, said a statement.

“We are thrilled to add SPV as an investor and partner as we plan to scale our platform. We are also looking to expand our customer base. Attaining this milestone is possible only because of our incredible team. We look forward to further investing in our customers’ success,” said Anuj Garg, co-founder and CEO of CometChat.

“I’m incredibly excited to partner with the CometChat team as they reimagine the way developers implement chat across websites and apps. When I first met the founders I immediately knew that they were people I wanted to work with. I was impressed by their extremely complementary skill sets and by the unique way they were pursuing a developer-first approach to chat. They have been able to build out a world class team and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the CometChat journey,” said McKay Dunn, partner at Signal Peak Ventures, in the statement.

Founded in 2010, with over 50,000 developers worldwide, the platform provides easy-to-use text chat, voice and video functionality for websites and apps across all industries. It provides a scalable, secure and easy to use communication platform that delivers meaningful user-to-user engagement for a growing customer base via a robust offering of Chat APIs, SDKs, and Open Sourced UI kits and widgets, added the statement.