Snazzy Raises $2.2 Million In Seed Round

Snazzy, a direct-to-consumer dentaltech startup, has raised $2.2 million in Seed funding round from YCombinator, Form Capital, Goodwater Capital and ANIM Fund, among others.

Snazzy is on a mission to deliver a world-class treatment at the convenience of home and the funds will be used to strengthen its team across engineering, marketing, operations, dentistry and sales, said a statement.

“It was shocking to find that the existing aligner solutions were priced at more than INR 2 lakh, making it accessible only to a few ultra-privileged. At Snazzy, we have used a tech-first approach to make straighter smiles accessible, convenient and affordable,” said Ayush Pateria, the co-founder and CEO of Snazzy.

“The Snazzy team from day one has fundamentally focused on providing access to care and a better way of living, regardless of an individual’s ability to satisfy incredibly high prices. We respect this underlying motivation tremendously and Snazzy will only continue to improve lives across the country. To preserve such a high standard of care whilst making it possible for multiple households to experience the process and enjoy the outcome is a feat - and this is just the outset,” said Anya Hayden, ANIM general partner.

Snazzy leverages a direct-to-consumer business model, as well as several other technologies, many of which were not available a few years ago, to provide clear aligners at unprecedented prices in a modern, convenient manner to suit the busy lifestyle of today’s consumers. The alignment sets are 3D printed in clear plastic, so there are no brackets or wires to poke at tender gums and can be removed to eat, brush and floss. The initial scanning is carried at the patient’s home and once they start the treatment, individuals are supposed to check in with their remote orthodontists every two weeks. The patients are provided end-to-end support until they reach the smile they love, added the statement.