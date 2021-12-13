Driven By Passion

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Venture Highway (VH) began as a passion project. The co-founders had spent considerable time as angel investors in India and were driven by the passion for helping founders who are just starting out on their journey.

“The team at VH is extremely passionate about getting entrepreneurs from zero to one, which is also where we feel we can add the most value. The seed stage is not without its challenges, but we enjoy making new connections, getting our hands dirty and spending time in the trenches with our founders. Every day is different and brings new learnings, and that is what keeps us excited,” said Samir Sood, founder, All Things Business & Chief Believer, Venture Highway LLP.

The company’s investment thesis is fairly straightforward. It looks for fantastic founders in large markets where it can add value. It invests in tech-enabled businesses and likes to be the first institutional capital partners for founders.“For 2021, we are looking forward to connecting with some fantastic founders and creating opportunities for India + India outbound companies over the next 10 years. Some areas we have doubled down on in 2021 include HR tech, social/creator tech, health-tech, fin-tech and saas, among others,” added Sood.

From being the first cheque in Meesho, to introducing Moglix to their first 10+ customers, to helping several portfolio companies with their first hires, the company believes in building long and lasting relationships with its founders. “Venture Highway has been instrumental in shaping the strategy and going to market. They also introduced us to our first 10 customers. On the fundraising side they have been able to not only connect to the key late-stage investors but also help think through Series D fundraising,” said Rahul Garg, founder and CEO, Moglix.

“VH was the first cheque in Meesho. VH believed in our team when the product just had a few hundred users and the idea of enabling e-commerce on Whatsapp was considered impossible and crazy. VH has been one of our strongest champions to prospective investors and key in closing our next financing rounds,” added Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO. Meesho.