BharatX Raises $250,000 In Pre-Seed Round

BharatX, a fintech startup that provides credit-as-a-feature, has raised $250,000 in a pre-Seed round led by Java Capital, marquee angel investors and other industry veterans to boost embedded credit in the Indian market.

The funding will help drive BharatX’s strategy to deliver seamless embedded credit experiences on many consumer facing platforms across India, with zero credit risk and zero operational headaches for the platforms.

“Over the last decade, startups have brought the bank to our mobile phones, but they haven’t brought what even the banks couldn’t deliver - access to Credit. Our goal with BharatX is to enable easy and cheap access to credit to every middle class Indian who deserves it with a zero document flow. Embedded credit allows us to acquire users at much lower costs while also creating value for the platform we partner with, be it through journeys like Khata, Try & Buy, Pay Later, Credit Line, etc,” said Mehul Jindal, founder of BharatX.

BharatX also offers pay later for food delivery and payment apps, and postpaid features for ride-hailing apps. Its design-your-own-credit feature also allows merchants the freedom to develop their own payment method, with technology powered by BharatX, said a statement.

“We are thrilled to partner with BharatX and back the exceptional founding team led by Mehul Jindal. BharatX offers plug-and-play credit products through an ultralight SDK that can be integrated by brands, e-commerce stores, merchants and their own mobile apps. The next wave of growth in India will come from its deepening internet penetration and increased data usage. However, much of this growth depends on how easily customers can access credit, and if it is affordable. BharatX can revolutionize how this wave of internet shoppers avail formal credit. We are happy to be part of this mission,” said KarteekPulapaka, partner at Java Capital.