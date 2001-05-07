Growth Strategies

Evaluating Employee Tests

Which tests will help you increase your employees' productivity?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I know big corporations and large companies use a myriad of profiling tests designed to evaluate talent and personality factors. As a small-business owner, I can't afford to use these tests. How important are talent and personality factors in increasing an individual's productivity?

A: The fact that you can't afford to do a lot of testing is probably a good thing. Although I do believe businesspeople can learn from some tests, I don't believe personality tests are helpful. Achievement tests, which measure academic and job skills and should not be confused with intelligence tests, are probably the most helpful.

Your question indicates to me that you're concerned with productivity. If you are, the solution to your problem doesn't lie in either an employee's talent or personality.

Let me first deal with talent. Dr. K. Anders Ericsson, a professor of psychology at Florida State Universityin Tallahassee, has studied the subject of expertise for many years. He's examined every conceivable activity where it's possible to measure expertise, from figure-skating and playing chess to practicing medicine and law. In all the areas he's studied, he's found that talent plays an extremely small role (less than 4 percent) in whether someone becomes an expert in a certain field. Rather, the critical factor is practice. What this means is that almost anybody can be successful if they work hard enough and long enough. So if you're having performance problems with an employee, forget about talent as a limiting factor.

Two things that you should consider when analyzing performance problems are: Do you know that the person can do what's necessary to do the job well? Has he or she ever done it consistently? If the answer to either one of these questions is no, you probably have a training problem. If, on the other hand, the answer is yes to both, you have a motivational problem. And that brings me to personality.

In order to motivate someone, you don't have to know their personality; you have to know what they want, like and value. In my books, Other People's Habits and Bringing Out the Best in People, I show how to use positive reinforcement to get discretionary effort. I find that many people think they're using positive reinforcement effectively when they're not.

Look first at your behavior. When do you talk with your employees? Is it only when there's a problem? Or, if you tell people they're doing a good job, is it when they're complaining or not doing what you want? If yes, that means you're reinforcing what they're doing at the moment-undesirable behavior-instead of reinforcing desirable behavior you want more of. The time you choose to reinforce is as important as whether you reinforce-you need to deliver positive reinforcement when employees are being productive so they'll associate being reinforced with doing a good job.

So rather than focusing on talent and personality, look for those small accomplishments to reinforce every day, and you'll be on your way to creating satisfied, productive employees.


Aubrey C. Daniels, Ph.D., founder and CEO of management consulting firm Aubrey Daniels & Associates (ADA), is an internationally recognized author, speaker and expert on management and human performance issues. For more about ADA's seminars and consulting services or to order Aubrey's bookBringing Out the Best in People: How To Apply The Astonishing Power of Positive Reinforcement, visit www.aubreydaniels.com, or contact Laura Lee Glass at (800) 223-6191 or lglass@aubreydaniels.com.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Don't Ignore These 3 Principles When Your Company Is Growing Fast

Growth Strategies

13 Expert Tips to Increase Online Conversions in 2020

Growth Strategies

Digital Adoption Is the Key to Scaling Business Systems. Here's Why.