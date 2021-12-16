PingoLearn Raises INR 2 Crore In Pre Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PingoLearn, an e-learning platform, has raised INR 2 crore in a pre-Seed round led by Titan capital and Haresh Chawlaand AngelList's syndicate. The startup will use the funds to expand the core team, set up content machinery and develop products.

PingoLearn offers language courses with mini video lessons inspired by real-life conversations. The company aims to replace rote learning of grammar and vocabulary with engaging content-based learning, said a statement.



“You speak what you hear and that becomes your version of the language, be it vocabulary or pronunciation. My version of the English language has significantly improved over the years by consuming videos and getting feedback from my friends. We are artificially creating that environment at Pingolearn with snackable content for learning actual usable language and speech assessment engines for immediate feedback on pronunciation and fluency. This fresh round of funding and collaboration with these industry leaders will ramp up our development pace to create an authentic language learning experience,” said Mohit Menghani, co-founder of PingoLearn.

“Learning another language can help individuals create new connections, advance in their careers, and express themselves in a better way. The global D2C language learning market will nearly double by 2025. We are excited to back the PingoLearn team as they innovate and create effective solutions for this fast-growing sector," said Bipin Shah, partner at Titan Capital.

PingoLearners have spent close to 3,000 hours on the app since its inception in May 2021. The app has a rating of 4.5 with 493 reviews on the Google Play Store. PingoLearn aims to build the least boring app to master a language, added the statement.