Skillr Raises $1.2 Million In Pre-Seed Round

Skillr has raised $1.2 million in its pre-Seed round. Skillr helps companies objectively measure the intangible behavioral skills that are necessary to succeed in customer-facing roles.

The round was led by Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Caesar Sengupta (co-founder, Arbo Works), Kunal Shah (founder, CRED), Arun Seth (chairman, NASSCOM), Amrish Rau (CEO, Pine labs), among others.

“Rapidly growing startups and enterprises are looking to scale fast, reduce ramp-up time and design measurably better teams. Skillr’s talent discovery platform is built to address the consistent challenges that employers experience right from discovering, engaging to retaining and growing talent in the long-term — especially today’s young workforce,” said Ankit Durga and Megha Aggarwal, co-founders of Skillr in a joint statement.

“What stands out about Skillr is that it helps fast-growing startups and mid-market enterprises measure ROI on talent acquisition. Skillr can make designing impactful customer-facing teams possible for all,” said Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart.

The funds will be used to build a strong team, boost product development and co-build powerful hiring solutions with early customers in India and the US.

