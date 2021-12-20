Esah Tea Raises INR 3 Crore In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Esah Tea, a D2C tea brand delivering fresh tea leaves straight from artisanal small tea growers of Assam and Northeast, has raised INR 3 crore in its pre-Series A round from NEDFI Venture Capital (NVCL).

Pexels

The funds will be utilized to expand the marketing and operations team. It is the first tea startup from Assam to raise VC funding. Esah Tea presents a range of single-origin organic blends that are carefully curated to rejuvenate and revive mind, body and soul with the natural healing qualities of tea leaves sourced from 150-plus local gardens and marginal tea growers. To promote the environment-friendly approach, Esah Tea has developed the world’s first plastic-free organic cotton tea bags, said a statement.

“The Indian tea has received a lot of acknowledgements in the domestic and international market. However, over the years, over-commercialization dented the authenticity of the product. Esah aims at reviving the same by empowering local small tea gardeners, delivering single-origin and artisanal fresh teas. We are glad our esteemed array of investors infused their trust into our business model,” said Bijit Sarma, founder and CEO, ESAH Tea.

“Esah is producing some world-class tea products. It is maintaining the organic quality which holds a strong market and loyal customer base. The brand has been performing well and appears promising in the longer run. The idea is to work together towards holistic growth of the brand and revival of the industry at large,” said PVSLN Murty, chairman of NEDFi Ventures.

The products are available on esahtea.com, Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. It can also be availed at offline stores. Currently, the startup is delivering to more than 25 countries, added the statement.