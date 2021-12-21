Deciwood Raises Seed Funding Of INR 1.5 Crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deciwood, the makers of bluetooth speakers, has raised INR 1.5 crore in Seed round led by Shuru up. The other participants in this funding round included Ankit Kedia (founder of Capital-A), Arun Gupta (founder MoMagic), Let’sVenture and India Accelerator. Deciwood will use the new funding to invest in R&D, acquire new customers and expand its service and dealer network.

“We feel that our audio technology has the potential to disrupt the audio industry. This round of investment will aid us in achieving our goal of creating high-quality items and establishing ourselves as a brand,” said Ananya Meena the founder of deciwood.

“We are fortunate to have great investors who believe in our long-term mission. With this new round, we are entering the New Year with a new zeal. This new round of funding will help us strengthen our vision to create high quality audio products and further accelerate our product innovations,” said Karan Shukla, co-founder of Deciwood.

Staying ahead of the curve, Deciwood offers cutting-edge bluetooth speakers. Deciwood recognises music as a personal experience and offers products that are truly made for the customers. Each product from Deciwood, has the customer’s name, logo and even the music motto engraved on its grill. This round of funding comes amid a record burst of new product launches and will help Deciwood to steer to new heights.

Founded in 2019, Deciwood is the only Indian company to offer world-class bluetooth speakers. The company uses its ‘The Energy Tube’ to offer breakthrough products. Deciwood has combined its powerful tech with ancient knowledge. It is well-known for its ability to produce natural sound. Deciwood brings this superior experience in classic wooden bodies that exude a unique aura and deliver unbelievably powerful sound.