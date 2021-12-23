Great Design and Branding Can Give Your Business an Edge

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Just about every industry is crowded with competitors. For entrepreneurs, that means you must find a way to stand out from the noise and make an impression on potential customers. In many cases, that can be as simple as utilizing great design. Good design is good business, and having design skills can be a major boon for your sales.

Want to develop those skills but don't know where to start? Check out The 2022 Premium Learn to Design Certification Bundle Certification Bundle. It's on sale for just $30 (reg. $2000).

This 10-course bundle includes 46 hours of training from experts at Apex Learning (4.5/5 instructor rating), Oak Academy (4.4/5 rating), and other reputable instructor groups. The comprehensive bundle touches on many of today's leading design topics and tools.

To start, you'll get up to speed with AutoCAD, learning how to use this software to create CAD models and apply them to a wide range of industries. From there, you'll start to get into web design, learning the essentials of HTML and CSS. You'll explore the CSS Box model, develop front end developer skills to create user-friendly websites, and much more.

You'll understand the UX design process, defining product scope and feature matrix before building personas, journey maps, user stories, and user scenarios to get into the mindset of a web designer. You'll also learn Figma for UI design and prototyping, get up to speed with the Adobe Creative Cloud for a wide range of projects, explore infographic design with Canva, and much more. By the end of the courses, you'll have the skills you need to completely overhaul your design infrastructure.

