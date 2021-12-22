Venture Capital HealthQuad Raises INR 1134.5 Crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HalthQuad, a healthcare venture capital fund, has raised INR 1,134.5 crore in the pre-final close of its second round.

HealthQuad is India’s leading healthtech fund, which uniquely taps into opportunities in technology backed disruptive healthcare models to unlock value and create deep social impact. The platform is backed by sponsors of Quadria Capital and KOIS, who provide a strong ecosystem of sector knowledge, network, brand, commercial synergies and market access, said a statement.

“We are delighted about the successful pre-final close of our second fund as we build on our strategy to capture the exceptional opportunity in Indian healthtech companies. With a rich and growing ecosystem of more than 7,000 healthtech companies, India is the fastest-growing destination for healthtech investments globally alongside the UK. The sector has already seen investments of more than $1.9 billion in 2021 with cumulative investments of more than $4 billion over the last four years. The Indian healthtech sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25 per cent to reach a market size of $21 billion over the next five years,” said Charles-Antoine Janssen, co-founder and chief investment officer of HealthQuad.

“If India has to fulfil its mission of healthcare for all, it must focus on leveraging technology with a focus on preventive health. Improved health outcomes with easier access to quality healthcare infrastructure will require 3 million additional doctors and 6 million nurses by 2030 requiring a capital investment of $245 billion,” said Dr. Amit Varma, co-founder of HealthQuad.

To date, the fund has investments in some of the most exciting, high growth and disruptive healthtech companies including Medikabazaar (India’s largest digital platform for medical supplies and consumables), THB (India’s leading clinical data aggregation and intelligence platform), HealthifyMe (India’s leading digital wellness company) and Impactguru (India’s leading integrated healthcare financing platform), added the statement.