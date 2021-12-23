Justice Technology Startup Jupitice Raises $4 Million From Almas Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Justice Technology (JusTech) company, Jupitice, has raised $ 4 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Dubai-based Almas Capital Limited.

Company Handout

The newly-infused capital will be utilized for product development and global marketing. Founded by Raman Aggarwal, Jupitice claims to have designed and developed the world's first next-generation justice technology platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI)/ machine learning (ML) and blockchain.

“The entire team of Jupitice and I would like to appreciate Almascaps (Almas Capital) for their confidence and decision to invest in our technology. This is indeed a Christmas and News Year's gift for the entire team,” said Raman Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Jupitice.

The Chandigarh-based company aims to reboot the global dispute resolution ecosystem and provide equal access to justice worldwide. “The way Jupitice is working towards its vision - Justice for all at their doorsteps by harnessing technology - is worth commendable. Undoubtedly, it is a brilliant company with extraordinary people behind it. We are very positive about this investment as it is not about a couple of people or team, but the entire machinery,” said Amardeep Sharma, managing director, Almas Capital.

Jupitice is focused on the total digital transformation of the global dispute resolution ecosystem in the form of intelligent workflows to cater to the diverse and unique needs of all the stakeholders as well as to create an efficient and responsive new justice system. The startup was also recently in news for creating the world's first digital MSME Court to help small businesses resolve disputes amicably without going to court.

The company claims that its workflows are the orchestration of automation, AI Analytics, IoT and skills to fundamentally change the past practice of delivering justice. It minimizes friction through automation. “It was not easy to develop a workflow, especially for the Justice sector, which is quite dynamic. It does not merely digitize paper-based processes but transforms processes for a digital environment that creates new capabilities, which were earlier, not conceivable in the traditional justice system,” added Aggarwal.