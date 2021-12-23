Shark Tank India Invests INR 5 Million in Skincare Startup CosIQ

The brand claims to change the skincare industry landscape with products backed by effective clinical technologies

By
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CosIQ, a four-month-old start-up that wants to be an Intelligent skincare brand has bagged funding of INR 5 million in its seed round from Shark Tank India in its fourth episode on 23rd December.



The four-month-old startup, founded by Kanika Talwar and her husband, is a budding molecular skincare brand that offers a range of scientifically-backed products with visible results. Judges of Shark Tank India, Vineeta Singh, CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, and Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO, Shaadi.com – Peoples Group have invested in the skincare brand against 25 per cent share of the company.



“Getting the seed funds from Shark Tank India is a validation of our idea to create a revolution in the skincare industry with clinically proven and research-driven products. We plan to invest this amount to drive more innovation and bring cutting edge ingredients with safe formulations to the Indian market, said Angad Talwar, co-founder, CosIQ.



The brand claims to change the skincare industry landscape with products backed by effective clinical technologies, focusing on clean ingredients with minimalist formulations that give real results. Their only 2 ingredient Vit-C serum is the first in the Indian market and their sunscreen comes in a serum form.

Company Handout
S Shanthi

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Shanthi specializes in writing sector-specific trends, interviews and startup profiles. She has worked as a feature writer for over a decade in several print and digital media companies. She is also a mom who looks forward to playing a game of cards with her tween daughter every evening after work. 

 

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

StarClinch Raises Seed Round from Artha Venture Fund, Nitish Mittersain

S Shanthi

S Shanthi

Trends 2022

What Does the Year Hold For India's Fitness Sector?

Amaresh Ojha

Amaresh Ojha

News and Trends

Dhurina Rakes In $ 1.2 Million Led by RVCF, LetsVenture

S Shanthi

S Shanthi

Read More

Latest on India

News and Trends

StarClinch Raises Seed Round from Artha Venture Fund, Nitish Mittersain

S Shanthi

S Shanthi

Trends 2022

What Does the Year Hold For India's Fitness Sector?

Amaresh Ojha

Amaresh Ojha

News and Trends

Dhurina Rakes In $ 1.2 Million Led by RVCF, LetsVenture

S Shanthi

S Shanthi

Read More