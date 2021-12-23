Shark Tank India Invests INR 5 Million in Skincare Startup CosIQ

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CosIQ, a four-month-old start-up that wants to be an Intelligent skincare brand has bagged funding of INR 5 million in its seed round from Shark Tank India in its fourth episode on 23rd December.



The four-month-old startup, founded by Kanika Talwar and her husband, is a budding molecular skincare brand that offers a range of scientifically-backed products with visible results. Judges of Shark Tank India, Vineeta Singh, CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, and Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO, Shaadi.com – Peoples Group have invested in the skincare brand against 25 per cent share of the company.



“Getting the seed funds from Shark Tank India is a validation of our idea to create a revolution in the skincare industry with clinically proven and research-driven products. We plan to invest this amount to drive more innovation and bring cutting edge ingredients with safe formulations to the Indian market, said Angad Talwar, co-founder, CosIQ.



The brand claims to change the skincare industry landscape with products backed by effective clinical technologies, focusing on clean ingredients with minimalist formulations that give real results. Their only 2 ingredient Vit-C serum is the first in the Indian market and their sunscreen comes in a serum form.

Company Handout