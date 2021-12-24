2021, The Year That Was: Fares Ghattas, Global CEO, The Luxury Network International

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For The Luxury Network International Global CEO Fares Ghattas, his biggest achievement in 2021 was launching The Luxury Network Academy, which he says is the the world’s first e-learning platform centered around luxury, with it offering those keen to join this exclusive and lucrative sector the tools that they need for success. “The platform offers learners the flexibility to do this from anywhere, and at their own pace, two very important aspects due to the current global situation,” Ghattas says. “Learners get exclusive courses comprised of videos created by iconic professionals, who share the inner workings of their craft. Through many different perspectives, learners will develop critical tools to help them appreciate and contextualize their area of interest. Staying up-to-date with trends and constantly enhancing and developing one’s knowledge is more crucial than ever in these times of global downsizing.”

The Luxury Network Academy is now live, with it hosting a variety of courses that feature renowned experts in the luxury field like Sascha Lilic, Tom Meggle, Judi James, Shanyan Koder, William Hanson, and many others. “The courses are designed to allow the learners to gain a valuable in-depth understanding of their chosen topics,” Ghattas explains. “These exclusive videos are created to be impressive, informative, inspirational, and impactful.”

According to him, the topics that the Academy explores are especially important in an industry which, while requiring extremely high standards, is also facing the brunt of challenges like downsizing, global unemployment, and never-ending quality pressures. In light of these circumstances, Ghattas believes that The Luxury Network Academy has an important role to play in ensuring talent continues to flow into this sector. “People who are willing to learn must have access to do so, at affordable costs,” he says. “Our objective is to make the impossible possible for anyone with an internet connection to be granted the opportunity to enhance their skills, and to be able to learn from the greatest certified masters in the luxury industry.”

Learn from your experiences- regardless of whether they were good or bad. “Is 2021 a year to forget, or to remember? I am sure we all agree that 2020 and 2021 were the strangest years we’ve ever encountered, but it was a year of changes in how we work, learn, and interact, as social distancing guidelines have led to a more virtual existence, both personally and professionally. We all now understand that something out there can change the course of humanity and life, as it was not a war, not an earthquake, not politics, but something invisible to the human eye. At the same time, there is good news as far as our health is concerned. From lifestyle changes to better eating habits, people are using this time to get healthier in many areas. These lessons are deeply personal and differ in each household. Still, they speak of an experience shared worldwide. My best wishes go to all businesses who have taken action and planning for the recovery to shape the future of their industry. My last wish for the new year is hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic will help us achieve more meaningful goals, for our families, for our countries, and for everyone around us.”

