The Gourmet Jar Raises $150,000

The Gourmet Jar, a Noida-based artisanal brand of spreads, dips, preserves, sauces and pestos, has raised $150,000 in a funding round led by DevX Venture fund.

The funds will be utilized to increase customer base, expand production, synergise logistics and upgrade technology.

“The funding from DVF comes at an exciting time as we are bullish on developing our online channels, introducing new products, strengthening our logistics and building even stronger customer networks. At The Gourmet Jar, we are obsessed with constantly delighting our customers by offering a variety of spreads, dips, pestos, sauces and preserves to bring out the magic in their dishes. We stand committed to driving our next wave of growth through online channels, stemming from our desires to integrate TGJ into our customer’s lifestyles. The funding will help to increase our customer base, expand production and synergise logistics along with growing our technology stack,” said Apeksha Jain, founder of Gourmet Jar.

“We are excited to partner with team TGJ, given their passion and approach to business. Our investment approach largely revolves around having a strong founding team. It is an ethical brand with strong production foundations by a women-only team and a robust farm-to-jar approach. With people increasingly focusing on newer tastes and experiences, the segment can only grow bigger,” said Umesh Uttamchandani, co-founder and CGO of DevX.

Founded in 2012, The Gourmet Jar, follows a high-quality, farm-to-jar and user-centric approach in developing their products for creating a gourmet culinary and gastronomic experience at home. The startup has an all-women production team.