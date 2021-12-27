Zorgers Raises Angel Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zorgers, a home healthcare startup, has raised an angel round of funding from the family office of Ritu Marya.

The funds will be utilized to expand global presence and to mobilize 50,000 healthcare professionals in the next two years.

Chandigarh-based Zorgers is an eight-year-old healthcare startup specializing in at-home healthcare and provides services such as ICU, critical care, end-of-life palliative care, cancer treatment, dialysis, among others. The startup currently has a fleet of 4,500 healthcare professionals across the country, including 50-plus doctors on board, said a statement.

“The pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of home healthcare and the impact it can have on India’s overburdened healthcare system. There is a definitive need for a professionally managed and organized home healthcare setup that offers the highest standards of customer service. At Zorgers, over the last eight years, we have received an overwhelming response for our quality of care and our patient-centric approach. This investment further strengthens our mission towards making Zorgers a preferred partner for high-quality home healthcare,” said Varun Gupta, founder and CEO of Zorgers.

“The home healthcare space is still in its early days in India and would see massive growth. The percentage share of the elderly population in India is said to rise from 10.1 per cent in 2021 and is projected to touch 13.1 per cent in 2031. When we start seeing things for an aging and ailing India, there are different opportunities waiting to happen. In Zorgers, we found a team that was both passionate about home healthcare and deeply strategic about the business. They are championing operational efficiency which uses Cloud/network for healthcare professionals and service providers through a data-driven intelligence platform. Zorgers with its emphasis on medically driven protocols and patient-centricity has the potential to become a leading player in the home healthcare space,” said Ritu Marya, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur India and Asia-Pacific.

Zorgers currently offers its services in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and plans to expand its service network to 30-plus cities. The company has recently closed a franchise partner in Delhi and are looking for franchise partners across India, particularly in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata. To date, the startup has serviced 25,000-plus patients, currently has 10-plus operational units and delivered 13-plus million hours of care. By 2025, Zorgers intends to create an active workforce of one lakh trained and quality caregivers, added the statement.