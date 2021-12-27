HealthPlix Hits 10,000 Monthly Active Users

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HealthPlix Technologies, a SaaS platform for doctors, has attained a milestone of 10,000 monthly active users (MAU) with 70-plus per cent of them being power users.

Pexels

Power users are doctors who have shown a very high engagement rate in HealthPlix with daily usage of three-plus hours.

The B2B SaaS startup attributes its success to the pandemic fuelled multi-channel strategy and supporting doctors with proprietary digital tools, the company said in a statement.

“With the new multi-channel strategy we are getting a step closer to the doctor and engaging with them at multiple touch points. Being a doctor-first company, we have differentiated ourselves from other platforms by putting our doctor users at the centre of our growth strategy. We have served more than 1.2 per cent of the patient population in India and stay committed to digitizing healthcare for India. Moving forward, HealthPlix is well-positioned to release three-four new products for doctors by early 2022,” said Sandeep Gudibanda, CEO of HealthPlix Technologies.

Consistent with its new multi-channel strategy, the total number of new patients and the corresponding prescriptions written by doctors through the platform have grown by two times over last year. The rapid progress in 2021 comes at a time when doctors in India have shown significant inclination towards digitization of healthcare practice. The new strategy has led to an increased number of power users, platform stickiness, doctor productivity and an average 20 per cent increase in patient footfall. Since its inception, 1.6 crore unique patients have been treated through the platform by doctors practicing in 15-plus specialties, added the statement.