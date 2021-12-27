Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Dollar Store Price Hikes

Dollar Tree nearly broke the internet earlier this month when it implemented changes that would raise the price of items from the as advertised $1 to $1.25, a seemingly minuscule shift that caused an uproar amongst social media and longstanding customers.

Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Never one to shy away from poking the bear, billionaire Elon Musk couldn’t hold back from making a joke over the weekend when he saw a meme Tweet on his feed.

The original Tweet was of a neon sign that read “99¢ dreams” to which cheekily replied “Now $1.25.”

Now $1.25 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2021

His response received over 37,600 likes and over 1,500 retweets.

Musk kept with the holiday cheer on Christmas Day when he posted a photo of Floki, his Shiba Inu dog dressed in an adorable Santa Claus suit.

“Floki Santa,” the Tesla CEO captioned the photo of his beloved pooch standing in front of the fireplace, with “Merry Christmas’ text overlay placed at the top.

Be it a coincidence or not that Musk owns a Shiba Inu, the billionaire has been accused of using photos of the dog to manipulate the crypto market as it pertains to both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin.

Dogecoin was created in 2013, with Shiba Inu coin coming into fruition in 2020 as a proposed rival to the former meme coin.

Earlier this month, Musk announced via Twitter that Tesla would begin accepting Dogecoin as a method of payment, spiking the valuation of the crypto coin.

“Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” he Tweeted at the time.

As of Monday morning, Dogecoin was valued at $0.19, per Coinbase.