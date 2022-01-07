5 Ways to Create Wealth by Investing in 2022

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your business is crucial, of course, but it probably shouldn't be your only source of income. The wealthiest people know they need to find ways to create wealth over time to both supplement their businesses and help them to achieve their long-term financial goals.

StackCommerce

Make 2022 the year you start growing your wealth sustainably. We've pulled together five bundles to help you learn how to do just that, and they're all on sale for just $20 during our New Year, New You Sale.

1. The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading & Technical Analysis Bundle

Learn how to trade on Wall Street like a pro. This extensive bundle covers the trading and technical analysis skills employed by professional traders. You'll learn how to read the market better and identify indicators to help you maximize your ROI.

Get The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading & Technical Analysis Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,000) for a limited time.

2. The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle

Take a deep dive into candlestick analysis with this bundle led by a professional day trader. You'll learn how to chart and read candlestick patterns as well as other forms of technical analysis. By the end of the courses, you'll have the skills to make smarter trades.

Get The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,000) for a limited time.

3. The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle

No, you won't learn how to build and sell pixelated apes, but this bundle will get you up to speed on two of today's burgeoning mini-economies. You'll learn cryptocurrency trading tips and discover how to make your first NFT.

Get The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,200) for a limited time.

4. The All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle

NFTs are changing the way many industries do business. In this 89-hour bundle, you'll explore the world of NFTs, understand what they are and how they're used, and start working to break into this lucrative business. You'll learn how to create your own digital art, code it, market it, and sell it.

Get The All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,200) for a limited time.

5. The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum & Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle

This bundle gives you a comprehensive overview of the blockchain and cryptocurrency. You'll learn the fundamentals of the blockchain, understand how it works ,and how it powers the cryptocurrency business. But then, rather than start investing, you'll learn how to start building your own apps on the Ethereum blockchain using Solidity.

Get The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum & Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,200) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.