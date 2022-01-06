Employee Growth Enablement Platform Courseplay Raises INR 3 Crore in Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Employee growth enablement platform Courseplay raises INR 3 Crore in a Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be used to focus on customer acquisition and bringing new AI-powered capabilities to the market. The company will continue to expand operations across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Courseplay brings to the table end-to-end solutions in training delivery, employee engagement, workflow automation and impact measurement. In 2020, the startup engaged almost 400,000 employees across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

“Upskilling employees and improving workforce performance through regular staff training programs has always been a must for companies across sectors. However, training employees offline is an expensive affair as it needs to fulfill multiple criteria including upgrade in training programmes, location, availability of trainers and employees and more. Courseplay provides the most cost effective and scalable online learning technology solution which not only aims to provide a holistic learning experience at your convenience, but also tracks the performance of each employee along with needed recommendation and area of improvement, thus ensuring a high success rate of the training programmes. This online training programme has been the need of an hour especially with the world going digital due to COVID. Courseplay has some renowned brands which itself speaks volume of the brands end-to-end solution. We look forward to being a part of Courseplay’s next phase in their growth journey," said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures.

Founded in 2016, Courseplay captures multiple dimensions of data to provide accurate employee growth recommendations to teams using their web application, chatbot, and Android and iOS mobile apps. Courseplay can capture an employee’s entire experience on the platform, which includes their performance, behaviors, coaching and more. Using this data, they can provide clients with exact recommendations for training, career growth opportunities, and mentorship. Employees get a holistic experience so they may be better connected with their company and get better visibility into their career path.

“Courseplay is changing the way employers look at enabling their teams for professional and personal development. Skill development alone is not going to cut it in this day and age, employers need to look at the growth and experience of their employees in the company. The last year has been special for us at Courseplay, and we are looking forward to commencing our next stage of growth. We are ready to capitalise on the wave of digital transformation and accelerate our expansion plans across emerging markets like India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East," said Arjun Gupta, founder and CEO, Courseplay.