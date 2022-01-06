Taco Bell is Giving Customers One Taco a Day for a Month

Taco Bell lovers just got a saucy start to the new year.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

The fast-food chain announced that it will be testing out a new Taco Lover’s Pass through its app for national rollout, which will give customers one taco each day for 30 days for the reasonable price of $10.

The program was briefly tested in the chain’s Tuscon, Arizona market last year and saw great success in bringing in new rewards customers.

Included in the pass are seven of the chain’s most coveted tacos — Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme and Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

The "Secret Taco Lover’s Pass" menu will unlock on the app once the customer purchases the pass, which will activate on the day it’s been bought.

The chain recently made headlines when it announced last month that it would be rolling out bone-in chicken wings, which are available for one week only beginning today.

Taco Bell also doled out free breakfast burritos to customers on October 21 in an effort to promote its breakfast menu.

The chain is operated by parent company Yum! Brands which also oversees KFC and Pizza Hut.

Yum! was up 28.23% year over year as of Thursday morning.