Taco Bell is Rolling Out A Subscription Service That Will Give Fans a Taco a Day The chain announced that it will be rolling out its new Taco Lover's Pass at select locations.

By Emily Rella Edited by Jessica Thomas

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

A taco a day probably keeps something away, but for fans of beloved fast-food chain Taco Bell, it will only keep customers coming back for more.

Taco Bell announced that it will be rolling out a new Taco Lover's Pass at select locations, which for now seem to only be in the Tucson, Arizona area.

"Treat yourself to a taco a day for 30 days from the Taco Lover's Pass menu," the website says.

Related: Internet Has Meltdown After Taco Bell Removes Fan-Favorite Menu Item: 'My Life is Over'

Interested customers can purchase the new pass through the Taco Bell app and will have the option to choose between seven of the chain's beloved taco variations each day: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme®, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme®, Doritos® Locos Tacos, Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme and Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

The "Secret Taco Lover's Pass" menu will unlock on the app once the customer purchases the pass, which costs between $5 and $10 depending on their location. They have from now until November 24 to purchase the game-changing new feature, and the pass will activate on the day it's been bought.

The subscription-based model is a first for the chain.

Related: How Taco Bell Is Becoming the World's Most Innovative Franchise

Taco Bell recently made headlines after entering the infamous fast-food chicken wars late in the game by rolling out a long-awaited Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, much to the delight of loyal fans.

The chain also suffered from nationwide shortages earlier in the summer, affecting select sauces and meats at different locations.

"Sorry if we can't feed your current crave," the company said at the time. "Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items."

Taco Bell is owned by parent company Yum! Brands, which also operates KFC, Pizza Hut and WingStreet.

Yum! was up over 34.65% year over year as of Wednesday morning.

Related: Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Tacos for a Year -- Here's How You Can Win Them
Emily Rella

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'No Longer Optional': Microsoft Staff Mandated to Use AI at Work, According to a New Report

Microsoft may even start factoring AI tool use into performance reviews, the report claims.

By Erin Davis
Science & Technology

Lifelong Access to 1,000+ Skill Courses Is Now Just $20

Gain lifetime access to a massive catalog of skills.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

This AI-Powered Stock Picker Could Make You the Next Warren Buffett

Get 20% off with our exclusive coupon code.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Here Are the Odds of Landing a Summer Internship at Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan

Over 360,000 people applied for Goldman Sachs' 2025 internship class.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Meta's Chief Technology Officer Says Sam Altman Is 'Being Dishonest' About $100 Million Signing Bonuses Poaching Claim

OpenAI's CEO said last week that Meta was trying to poach his employees with "$100 million signing bonuses," but Meta execs — and new hires — are refuting the claim.

By Sherin Shibu