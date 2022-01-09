Sound Off: Bose QuietComfort 45
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with improved noise cancellation for peace and quiet anywhere, as well as a new AWARE Mode to let the world back in whenever you’re ready.
The headphones also feature QUIET Mode whereby microphones inside and outside the earcups combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and respond to more unwanted sounds in mid-range frequencies. The device is lightweight and folds flat to store in an included compact carrying case.
Source: Bose
QC45 gives you up to 24 hours of battery life after two hours of charging- meanwhile, a 15-minute boost will give you three hours of playback. The Bose QuietComfort headphones come in two timeless colors, Triple Black and White Smoke, both with a beautiful matte finish.
