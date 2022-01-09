Sound Off: Bose QuietComfort 45

The headphones come with improved noise cancellation for peace and quiet anywhere, as well as a new AWARE Mode to let the world back in whenever you're ready.

By
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with improved noise cancellation for peace and quiet anywhere, as well as a new AWARE Mode to let the world back in whenever you’re ready.

Bose

The headphones also feature QUIET Mode whereby microphones inside and outside the earcups combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and respond to more unwanted sounds in mid-range frequencies. The device is lightweight and folds flat to store in an included compact carrying case.

Source: Bose

QC45 gives you up to 24 hours of battery life after two hours of charging- meanwhile, a 15-minute boost will give you three hours of playback. The Bose QuietComfort headphones come in two timeless colors, Triple Black and White Smoke, both with a beautiful matte finish.

Tamara Clarke

Written By

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

