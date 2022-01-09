Sound Off: Bose QuietComfort 45

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with improved noise cancellation for peace and quiet anywhere, as well as a new AWARE Mode to let the world back in whenever you’re ready.

The headphones also feature QUIET Mode whereby microphones inside and outside the earcups combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and respond to more unwanted sounds in mid-range frequencies. The device is lightweight and folds flat to store in an included compact carrying case.

QC45 gives you up to 24 hours of battery life after two hours of charging- meanwhile, a 15-minute boost will give you three hours of playback. The Bose QuietComfort headphones come in two timeless colors, Triple Black and White Smoke, both with a beautiful matte finish.

