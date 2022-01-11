Zeda.io Raises $1.2 Million Seed Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zeda.io, a product management platform, has raised $1.2 million in Seed round from BEENEXT, Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital and existing investors Whiteboard Capital, FirstCheque.vc and Paradigm Shift Capital. The company will use the funds for product development and expanding its team across functions such as product, engineering and business.

Company handle

“Our mission is to make product management simpler and smarter and improve the overall quality of products being built in the world. We are excited to have great investors in our journey, backing our goal of helping product managers around the world be more productive and helping companies be more product focussed. We aim to bridge the science and art of product management using community and machine learning. We will build machine learning models to assist product managers in their day-to-day job,” said Prashant Mahajan, Co-founder, Zeda.io.

“Product management is an integral part of businesses around the world today. Zeda.io has identified a massive opportunity to solve the problem being faced by thousands of businesses and PMs as a result of inefficient tools. Zeda.io’s innovative and highly scalable product management suite will define and shape the future of how PMs will build products,” said Hero Choudhary, managing partner at BEENEXT.

Zeda.io currently is live with about 300 users from six geographies on the platform in private beta mode, with 4,000 more on waitlist. Initial feedback from the community has been encouraging, with product managers now having just one link to share with their stakeholders. The Zeda.io team is taking a build-with-community approach by engaging with the community to get feedback and feature requests. Over the past year, the team has built a community of 6,000 product managers across their newsletter, LinkedIn, and Slack. They plan to help PMs showcase their work and learn from others, said a statement.

Zeda.io is a global product management SaaS platform. It is the most-comprehensive one-stop platform for product managers that reduces redundancy and enables them to be more strategic and productive. Zeda.io’s suite is designed to simplify the product management processes by bringing together all things needed to define, manage and collaborate on products. Zeda.io’s mission is to make product management simpler, smarter and improve the overall quality of products being built in the world, added the statement.