3 Practical Ways To Practice Gratitude In 2022

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global icons and extremely successful entrepreneurs such as the late Rush Limbaugh, Oprah Winfrey, Mike Lindell, and several others all have one thing in common: they've consciously practiced gratitude every single day of their lives.

Handout

London's top jeweler, Dovid P. Fehler, and Hummingbird's CEO Bruno Nicoletti also attest to this ‘life-changing’ habit, as they call it. According to Dovid, it's such a simple thing that most people are skeptical about how much of a meaningful impact it can have on their life.

However, actively appreciating the small moments and finding more joy in your day-to-day life can have a healing effect. It can help you feel more resilient when life throws you curveballs, adds Bruno.

Dovid P. Fehler and Bruno Nicoletti suggest trying simple ways to infuse gratitude in your own life and witness a difference. If you've been feeling bogged down due to the uncertain times, we're living in, or you simply want to increase optimism in your thoughts, try out these tips recommended by these two highly-successful entrepreneurs.

Go On A Gratitude Walk

A study conducted by the University of California at Berkeley found that walking meditation is an excellent way to gather positive energy and practice mindfulness. "Take a walk on a beach, in a park, or anywhere you want, and direct your thoughts towards things you are grateful for," says Dovid.

While taking the stroll, you may express gratitude for your home, your family, or the trees and flowers you pass on your way.

Let People Know You Appreciate Them

Think about all the things you love about your partner, children, parents, and friends. Pick anyone and share your feelings and gratitude with them.

Bruno Nicoletti suggests letting your partner know how much you appreciate it when they make you coffee in the morning, for example, or letting your kids know how much cheer they bring in your life.

Keep A Gratitude Jar

Take a cute little jar or a bowl, and place it somewhere you'll see it easily every day – like, on your bedside table or the kitchen counter. Then on a piece of paper, write down one thing you are thankful for and put it in the jar each day. Dovid P Fehler says the note could be anything from "I'm thankful for the love of my family" to "I'm thankful for this beautiful day."

In no time, you'll have a nice big pile of feel-good reminders of all the good things in your life. Whenever you are feeling stressed out, just pull one of the notes from the jar and remind yourself that life is truly worth living the daily grind!