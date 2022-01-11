Lemme Be Raises INR 5 Crore In Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lemme Be, a period care brand, has raised INR 5 crore in its Seed funding round.

Company handle

Lemme Be’s Z-disc is a first-of-its-kind period care product that allows 12 hours of protection and is suitable for all kinds of strenuous activities. The disruptive communication, along with the novel product design and lustrous packaging is what helps the brand stand out in the market, said a statement.

Currently, the brand is witnessing a rapid steep growth of 100 per cent month-on-month. The team has expanded from six members to a workforce of over 35 self-motivated and empowered individuals. Lemme Be products are available on their website, as well as other e-commerce sites including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Snapdeal, Meesho, Woovly and others. The product range consists of pads, tampons, pantyliners, menstrual cups and discs, period planners amongst the vast product portfolio that the brand offers.

“I am immensely grateful to our investors for believing in the idea of Lemme Be and helping us create a period-friendly environment for menstruators all across. We are an all-inclusive brand with affordable, sustainable and comfortable products. The range is expanding and I am excited for you to check out what lies in store ahead,” said Devidutta Dash, the founder of Lemme Be.

“When I met with Lemme Be, I saw a passionate team committed to deliver a range of high quality, well-designed products to Gen Z consumers facing period challenges. Having been engaged with them from a nascent stage, Lemme Be has shown impressive execution, focus and determination. They are making significant progress month-on-month and are poised to make a mark in the Gen Z period care ecosystem,” said Aniket Gore, advisor at UNI-M ventures.

Amid the pandemic in 2020, the brand commenced its operations with a strong and committed vision to provide an equal platform to all menstruators. With a prime focus of fulfilling the evolving needs of menstruators, Lemme Be offers comfortable and sustainable period care products. Currently, the products are sold online and the brand is headquartered in Hyderabad.